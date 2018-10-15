Micky Quinn Urges Rafael Benitez to Unleash Newcastle Attacking Partnership Against Brighton

Former Newcastle striker Micky Quinn has called for Rafa Benitez to start Yoshinori Muto and Salomon Rondon up front together in their Premier League fixture against Brighton.

Newcastle are yet to win in the league and Quinn feels starting the two forwards together could be the key to that first victory.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Speaking in a Q&A for the Chronicle on Monday, Quinn said: “I liked what I saw from Yoshinori Muto at Old Trafford. He’s busy, he makes good runs, and he looks a threat. I’d like to see him start again."

He went on to explain how the Japan international could work well with Rondon as part of an attacking duo, saying: “And, if Salomon Rondon is fit, I’d start him too.





"Newcastle are at home, and they need to score goals - and those two together will be a real handful. The classic little-and-large combo.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

“Rafa doesn’t like playing two up front too often, but I think this might be one of the occasions he decides to. Newcastle need to make sure they’re on the front foot - and, if they take the lead, I don’t see Brighton coming back into it.”

Rondon is yet to score in the Premier League this season for his new club, but he did claim one goal in the League Cup during a 3-1 away loss to Nottingham Forest.

Muto has not fared much better so far but did manage his first goal of the season in last week's dramatic 3-2 Premier League loss to Manchester United.

On a more positive note, Muto was impressive in that game - as were most of the Newcastle players in the first half at Old Trafford. Muto took his goal well after a sharp turn in the box.

However, the Spaniard has been reluctant to start with more than one striker during his tenure with the Magpies. And with Rondon yet to really impress on Tyneside yet, it remains to be seen as to whether or not Benitez will heed Quinn's advice.