Milan Announce Record Loss of €126m for 2017/18 as Financial Woes Continue

By 90Min
October 15, 2018

Milan's financial struggles have hit a record low, with Forbes reporting that the Italian club announced losses of €126m for the year of 2017/18.

This latest figure is a significant rise on 2016/17's €73m. And, over the last five years, the Serie A side have recorded a total of €460m in losses.

Image by Kavan Flavius

Via Forbes.

Things had appeared brighter when the club posted their half-year accounts earlier this year, with a six-month loss of €22.3m, lower than their €39.5m for the similar period 12 months prior. But many changes have taken place since these figures were posted.

Yonghong Li's new Rossoneri Sport Investment company took over from long-time owner Silvio Berlusconi in 2016. 

However, the Asian businessman was unable to fund the venture in its entirety and sought assistance from Elliot Management, an American-based hedge fund, to get things over the line.

Image by Kavan Flavius

Via Forbes


Milan's loan repayment, which matures this October, has left the club in a regrettable position. Li was unable to even make it to October and Elliot Management took control during the summer after his defaulting on the loan.

The new owners have made a host of changes in the backroom and new finance has been introduced ahead of what should be a more stable period for the club.

Arsenal's Ivan Gazidis is expected to take over as Milan's chief executive in the coming weeks, while the likes of Paolo Maldini and Leonardo - both former Rossoneri players - have been brought in to oversee player recruitment.

Ryan Pierse/GettyImages

As for their football, Milan are yet to see much of an improvement from last season and are currently occupying tenth spot in the Serie A table with just three wins from their first seven games under Gennaro Gattuso.

They do have a game in hand but should expect a tough challenge in their next match as a derby showdown with rivals Inter is scheduled for this coming Sunday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)