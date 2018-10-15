Tottenham star Mousa Dembele is reportedly setting his sights on a move to the Chinese Super League when his contract runs out next summer.

The Belgian midfielder supposedly has firm interest from Beijing Sinobo Guoan and has decided to not hold talks with Spurs over an extension of his current contract.

As of January, Dembele is allowed to open up talks with foreign clubs before moving on a free in the summer.

According to the Sun, the midfielder would be offered £150,000-a-week, on top of a bumper signing-on fee for moving as a free agent.

Spurs are said to be ready to listen to offers for the ex-Fulham player but with his contract so close to its end, it seems likely that Dembele will opt to run down the last few months of his deal before moving on for free.

Tottenham signed Dembele back in 2012 after triggering his £15m release clause. Since then, the midfield general has played 171 games for the Lilywhites and has become one of Mauricio Pochettino's favourites.

It was believed Inter held an interest in signing the Belgium international during the summer but were put off by Spurs' £26m valuation.

It now looks as if neither Tottenham or Inter will get what they wanted in the summer, with Chinese Super League team Beijing Sinobo Guoan ready to snap Dembele up on a Bosman.

With Dembele setting his sights set on a financially agreeable move to China, Pochettino may have to resign himself to the idea of losing one of his most reliable players.

While Spurs have other central midfielders, Dembele will be a hard player to replace if he does leave. Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy may have to dip into his financial reserves if Spurs want to find a new man of equal quality.