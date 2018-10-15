OGC Nice Striker Mario Balotelli Hints at Desire for Napoli Move in Instagram Post

Mario Balotelli has made a big impression in his two year stint at French side Nice, but his desire to move back to his native Italy, particularly wearing the blue of Napoli, has been shown again through his Instagram account.

The much travelled and sometimes controversial Balotelli moved to Nice on a free transfer from Liverpool in August 2016 looking to reignite his career following an unsuccessful spell at Anfield.

The Italian striker struggled to live up to the early hype surrounding his career and subsequently found himself floundering for form for a host of clubs after his bright start at Inter.





But now the striker has found his feet in France, earning a recall to the national side under former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini and alerting clubs in Italy of his desire to play in Serie A once more.

Posting on his Instagram account as reported by Tutto Napoli, the 28-year-old posted a video outside Napoli's San Paolo stadium during the Champions League anthem and hinted at a desire to move from the French club with the caption: "I wish I could experience such emotions."

This is the latest of a string of attempts to show his availability to the Italian side. However, the striker will have to do more talking on the pitch - after a successful campaign last year with 26 goals in all competitions, the Italian has failed to score this term.

Balotelli established himself as a young talent during spells with Inter and Manchester City, winning four top flight titles across spells in Italy and England.