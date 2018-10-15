Olivier Giroud Explains Why He Believes Chelsea Are the 'Top Club' in England

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has claimed that his side are the best club in England, despite spending a large part of his career with their London rivals Arsenal.

In an interview with French outlet L'Équipe, the 32-year-old forward explained why he turned down a move back to Ligue 1 side Marseille in the summer, and claimed: "It did not go as far as we could say (rumours linking him with a move away from Chelsea). There was really contact (from Marseille] last year, but nothing really concrete this summer.

“I had just arrived at Chelsea, it was not the time to pack my bags again three months later. For me, Chelsea is the top club in England, the one that has won the most titles over the last ten years. I am where I wanted to be. So why leave?"





Giroud was brought to Chelsea as a backup striker last season, as the club loaned out their other striking options such as Michy Batshuayi and Tammy Abraham. New Blues boss Maurizio Sarri has favoured the veteran Frenchman over club record signing Álvaro Morata this season, but he has still scored just one goal under the Italian - instead contributing in the assist department.





Giroud's long-term plans are unclear. His current deal expires at the end of this season, but reports have indicated that his contract with Chelsea includes an option for an extra year.

Meanwhile, Chelsea could be reunited with their flop midfielder Tiémoué Bakayoko sooner than they had anticipated, after an Italian report claimed that AC Milan are looking to prematurely end his loan spell. The French midfielder has failed to impress at San Siro so far this season, and could well be sent backing back to Stamford Bridge in January.