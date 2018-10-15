Raheem Sterling Reveals What Stopped Him From Scoring as a Youngster & Changes He's Made to His Game

By 90Min
October 15, 2018

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has admitted that his preference to 'look nice' on the field of play got in the way of him scoring goals earlier on in his career, as he revealed the changes he has made in his game to fuel his best ever goalscoring season in 2017/18.

The 23-year-old enjoyed major success last season by helping his club side lift the Premier League title in record-breaking fashion, with 106 goals scored by Pep Guardiola's men. 

The versatile attacker contributed to 18 of those strikes - his best tally in English football so far - added with his 15 assists from 33 Premier League games.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Ahead of England's UEFA Nations League encounter against Spain on Monday night, Sterling has backed himself to build on his City form and transcend that onto the international stage. 

"The main thing now is to keep trying to be a goal threat," said Sterling, as quoted by the Daily Mirror. "When I was a bit younger, I wasn’t too interested in scoring goals, I was all about trying to look nice and show people I’ve got a lot of ability.

"But now I’ve started to realise that no one remembers the fancy stuff you do on the pitch, it’s about the effectiveness and what you do for your team. As I’m growing and developing, I understand that now, especially with the national team because I need to get these goals going."

It has been another rapid start by Sterling in the Premier League this term, with four goals and two assists from his seven encounters. 

The former Liverpool man, who has scored two goals in 45 matches for England, will be hoping to add to that tally in the near future. 

