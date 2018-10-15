Real Betis Forward Confirms He Rejected Chance to Join West Ham During Summer Transfer Window

By 90Min
October 15, 2018

Real Betis striker Loren Moron has confirmed he rejected the opportunity to join West Ham United over the summer.

West Ham were extremely busy during the most recent transfer market, bringing in plenty of attacking talent, with the likes of Felipe Anderson, Andriy Yarmolenko, Jack Wilshere and Lucas Perez all joining the Hammers. 

Aitor Alcalde Colomer/GettyImages

It seems, at one stage, they were also interested in bringing in Betis striker Loren Moron, but were ultimately rejected by the Spaniard.


Speaking to Estadio Deportivo, as reported by Football Espana, Moron said: “It is true there were several clubs who contacted me regarding their interest and we had one firm proposal from them [West Ham]."

The Andalusian went on to explain his loyalty, saying: “I did not want to throw away the opportunity I have here at Betis after moving through the youth system and playing for the reserve side.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

“I let my agents know, I told my parents and friends and told them that my intention was to stay and continue here."

Having joined Real Betis in 2015, and playing in their B team until 2018, the striker cited his hard work as a key reason behind his willingness to remain in Spain.

“Now I am finally reaping what I sowed a long time ago and I am enjoying my time here a lot.”

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Moron has scored nine goals in 17 La Liga starts since his first-team debut in February, scoring two goals at the start of the current season.

If West Ham are to reignite their interest in the Spaniard they would have to pay a little extra now. The 24-year-old raised his release clause at Los Verdiblancos from €25m to €40m plus variables after signing a new long term contract before the start of the new season. 

