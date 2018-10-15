Report Claims Italian Side Lining Up January Swoop for Newcastle Defender Achraf Lazaar

By 90Min
October 15, 2018

Serie A middleweights Genoa have reportedly reignited their interest in signing Newcastle defender Achraf Lazaar after a summer move was blocked by the Magpies.

The 26-year-old is yet to feature in any of Rafa Benitez's starting teams this season, with the Tyneside club failing to win a game in the Premier League and suffering six defeats in their last seven matches.

Italian outlet Il Secolo XIX claim that Genoa, who are playing a 3-5-2 formation in Serie A this season, are again on the lookout for a left-sided wide player and believe Lazaar could fit the bill.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Lazaar can operate as a defensive-minded left-back or can push up and play a more attacking role. 

Newcastle signed Lazaar from Italian club Palermo in 2016, but the versatile player has struggled to cement his place in the side with only ten appearances to his name in two years. 

Last season, Lazaar spent his time on loan at Serie B outfit Benevento, playing for the second tier side on only nine occasions with one goal to his name. 

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

After representing four different Italian sides during his career, it won't be a surprise to see Lazaar make a return back to his old hunting ground, as he is currently the third choice left-back for Benitez. 

The Spaniard has mainly used academy product Paul Dummett in defence this term, with natural right back Javier Manquillo stepping into that position for the 3-2 defeat at Manchester United prior to the international break.  

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)