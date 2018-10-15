Report Claims Italian Side Lining Up January Swoop for Newcastle Defender Achraf Lazaar

Serie A middleweights Genoa have reportedly reignited their interest in signing Newcastle defender Achraf Lazaar after a summer move was blocked by the Magpies.

The 26-year-old is yet to feature in any of Rafa Benitez's starting teams this season, with the Tyneside club failing to win a game in the Premier League and suffering six defeats in their last seven matches.

Italian outlet Il Secolo XIX claim that Genoa, who are playing a 3-5-2 formation in Serie A this season, are again on the lookout for a left-sided wide player and believe Lazaar could fit the bill.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Lazaar can operate as a defensive-minded left-back or can push up and play a more attacking role.

Newcastle signed Lazaar from Italian club Palermo in 2016, but the versatile player has struggled to cement his place in the side with only ten appearances to his name in two years.

Last season, Lazaar spent his time on loan at Serie B outfit Benevento, playing for the second tier side on only nine occasions with one goal to his name.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

After representing four different Italian sides during his career, it won't be a surprise to see Lazaar make a return back to his old hunting ground, as he is currently the third choice left-back for Benitez.

The Spaniard has mainly used academy product Paul Dummett in defence this term, with natural right back Javier Manquillo stepping into that position for the 3-2 defeat at Manchester United prior to the international break.