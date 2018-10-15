Report Claims Liverpool Trying to Lure PSG Star Adrien Rabiot With ‘Good Salary and Signing Bonus’

Liverpool have joined the race to sign PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer with the Frenchman having already turned down four contract extension offer to remain at Parc des Princes.

The 23-year-old's contract is up at the end of this season and if Thomas Tuchel’s side fail to tie him to a new deal before the end of this campaign, they risk losing the midfielder to a host of top European clubs, with Barcelona heavily linked.

Mundo Deportivo as cited by SportsWitness have claimed that Barcelona have tried to 'shield' Rabiot's signing by agreeing a pre-contract deal with the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder in January.


But Monday’s edition of the Catalan newspaper ran a story about the 23-year-old claiming the Blaugrana are not the only club after the player, with Liverpool another emerging candidate.

In an attempt to lure the Frenchman to Anfield, Liverpool have reportedly been trying to seduce the player by offering him "a good salary and signing on bonus" to keep Barcelona at bay.

Like Barca, Klopp's side are able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with Rabiot in January with a view for the player to leave for Merseyside in July 2019 - if the French club fail to tie him down to a new contract before Christmas.

There will be heavy competition for Rabiot's signature with the midfielder in fine form, starting eight games in Ligue 1 this season and scoring one goal for Paris based club.

