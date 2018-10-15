Sergio Ramos Reveals Which Aspect of Harry Kane's Game 'Surprises People' as He Talks Up Spain Move

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos stated his belief that Harry Kane's 'technical ability' on the ball 'surprises a lot of people', as he talked up a move to Spain for the Tottenham striker.

The duo are set to meet on Monday night when their national sides clash in a mouth-watering UEFA Nations League encounter, with England five points adrift of their opponents in the group table.

TF-Images/GettyImages

In recent weeks, it has been reported that Madrid will be lining up a January move for Kane, following a disastrous run of four games without a win, or a goal. Speaking about the Tottenham star, Ramos stated that he is impressed with both his technical skill and physicality.

"Let’s start with Harry Kane," said Ramos, as quoted by the Mirror. "He’s also physically a fantastic striker but technically he surprises you, he surprises a lot of people, but not me.

"He is great technically but there are also other great technical players and that’s why they [England] are dangerous. I can assure you we have been studying the videos. We are going to try and keep his scoring drought as that would be a very good sign for us."

Despite Kane's scoring dip for his country, he has been in a typically rich vein of form for his club this season, scoring six goals in 10 games.





Four-time UEFA Champions League winner Ramos will be looking to gain confidence from Spain's 2-1 win against England at Wembley last month and condemn the Three Lions to their second defeat in their last three competitive fixtures.