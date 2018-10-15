Soundtrack to Heaven: 8 Iconic Voices, Themes & Songs That Have Inspired Generations of Fans

Unique footballing memories. We all have them.

For some, those special moments are made from travelling up and down the country (sometimes around the world) to watch our favourite teams. For others, they are memories that have been created through the various guises of sound.

The key ingredient to making the latter come to life? Cracking commentators, catchy theme tunes and the odd banging club anthem.

With the sad passing of former Channel 4 commentator Peter Brackley, we here at 90min thought we would spin you through eight of the most iconic 'sounds' that have inspired generations of football fans growing up.

U2's 'Beautiful Day' Theme

If you don't immediately think of Sunday mornings and 'The Premiership' on ITV when you hear U2-Beautiful Day then I dont want to know you — JWC (@TheJackyCalv) June 1, 2017

A world where there wasn't Match of the Day? Surely such a thing has never existed?

Well, it did, for a bleak three years between 2001 and 2004. Football up until that point had always been synonymous with the BBC, so when ITV poached the rights to Premier League highlights, they knew they had to deliver big time with their title credits.

And deliver they did - with U2's 'Beautiful Day' anthem taking the television airwaves by storm. The coverage in general may have been dross (with adverts galore interrupting proceedings), but there was suddenly nothing better than belting out Bono whilst watching a delightful montage of Premier League clips before watching the day's action.

'Mr ITV' Clive Tyldesley

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Legendary commentator Clive Tyldesley has been the 'voice' of ITV's broadcast team for over two decades.

The lifelong Manchester United fan has commentated on more Champions League games than you care to mention, lending his to voice to millions over the course of a stellar broadcasting career. He has gained fame for his passionate support of the Red Devils, as well as the England national side, which Tyldesley predominantly commentates on now that BT Sport have exclusive rights to the Champions League.

He may not be a favourite in many households, but he's somewhat of a terrestrial commentating institution. Bring on those childhood early 2000s memories.

England's 'World in Motion' & 'Three Lions' Songs

Getty Images/GettyImages

We all love a classic football song don't we? From iconic anthems being belted from the stands to purpose made singles designed to inspire ahead of major tournaments, we've seen and heard it all.

Two of the greatest - 1990's 'World in Motion' (that was released ahead of England's World Cup campaign) and 1996's 'Three Lions' by the Lightning Seeds and Baddiel & Skinner are songs that will forever be sung at major tournaments - and for good reason.





'World in Motion' brought the nation together, featured a legendary rap from midfielder John Barnes and stormed to the top of the UK singles chart, whilst 'Three Lions' continues to be sung at any given opportunity, garnering plenty of air time this year as England reached the semi-final of the World Cup for the first time in 28 years.





Beautiful stuff.

'The Voice of Sky Sports Football' Martin Tyler

Ben Radford/GettyImages

If you want to watch live Premier League football in this country, you've more often than not got to watch Sky Sports. And if there is a big game on the horizon, you can bet your mortgage (don't actually do that) on the commentator being Martin Tyler.

For almost three decades, Tyler has been the channel's lead commentator, voicing countless amounts of drama with his engaging, suave style. He has coined the phrase 'AAAAAND IT'S LIVEEEE' in recent times, but will forever be associated with calling Sergio Aguero's dramatic last minute winner to wrap up the Premier League title for Manchester City back in 2012.

Honestly, I swear you'll never see anything like that again.

West Ham's 'Forever Blowing Bubbles'

Tom Jenkins/GettyImages

If we're talking football songs, there are not many more iconic than West Ham's 'Forever Blowing Bubbles'.

The Hammers might be accused of only having the one song, but boy is it an absolute banger (a matter of interpretation, I know). Many a special night was enjoyed over the years at the Boleyn Ground when sung, creating one of the most intimidating atmospheres for away teams to come up against, given the close proximity of the stands to the pitch.

The London Stadium now houses West Ham supporters each and every week, with over 55,000 now stretching their vocals in support of blowing bubbles. When their tails are up, the atmosphere is quite something to behold.

Gazzetta Football Italia

We're saddened to hear about the passing of commentator Peter Brackley, one of the evocative voices of @channel4's Football Italia coverage in the 1990s.



This one's for you Peter ⚽️🇮🇹pic.twitter.com/SpKi9ZeiXi — Channel 4 Sport (@C4Sport) October 14, 2018

Now to the inspiration behind this delve into footballing nostalgia. Throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, many childhoods (my own included) was filled with watching James Richardson and co. on Channel 4 bringing us live Serie A football.

Part of the team was iconic commentator Peter Brackley, who for well over a decade made many people fall in love with the nuances of Italian football in a way that few others could ever do. With Richardson translating newspapers for us on a Saturday morning while enjoying a latte and a spread of pastries, we had the perfect mix - relaxed pre-match buildup, followed by knowledgeable and in-depth commentary from Brackley and Gary Bloom.

The theme tune wasn't half bad either, and is one of the fundamental reasons that many of us chose to be Italian teams when the Championship Manager series really took off at the start of the century. The good old days eh?

RIP Peter.

'You'll Never Walk Alone'

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

We'd probably get lynched if we didn't mention a little song called 'You'll Never Walk Alone' wouldn't we?

Well never fear, because here it is - and quiet rightly. The most iconic song in the world of football is belted out around Anfield umpteen times during an afternoon, bringing together Liverpool fans in a manner that really has to be seen in order to be believed.

The harmonious tones first started ringing out around Liverpool matches in 1963, and 55 years later, they are now a staple feature of the club. The song is known all around the world, and no matter what age you are, it will form a fundamental part of your growing up as a football fan.

John Motson & Match of the Day

Catherine Ivill - AMA/GettyImages

Need we really say anything?

Match of the Day is the ultimate footballing institution in this country, and despite the modern day ability to find goals all over the internet, there is nothing quite like waiting for Saturday night on the sofa to watch the day's action.

In years gone by, John Motson was the man you most looked forward to hearing from. Yes, we've had Des Lynam and Gary Lineker on presenting duties for as long as we can remember, but Motty covering the game of the day is what we all really craved wasn't it?

He made it exciting to watch teams you didn't support, and engaged viewers in a way that few others are able to do. Our childhoods were great as a result, and now it's up to the future generation to follow in his legendary footsteps - not an easy feat let me tell you. Thanks for the memories Motty.