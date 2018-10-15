How to Watch Spain vs. England: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Spain vs. England in the UEFA Nations League on Monday, October 15.

By Avi Creditor
October 15, 2018

Spain hosts England in the UEFA Nations League on Monday in Seville with an opportunity to wrap up first place in the group and a spot in the semifinals of the inaugural competition. 

Spain leads both England and Croatia by five points with all having played two of the four group matches thus far. A win for Spain would lift La Furia Roja to nine points, putting the other two contenders out of reach and securing a place in the summer semifinals with the other League A group winners.

England, meanwhile, will look to rediscover the form that took the Three Lions to the World Cup semifinals. Since falling to Croatia in extra time in Russia, England is 0-2-1 in official competition, including a 2-1 loss to Spain last month at Wembley Stadium.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Univision Deportes, UniMas

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream live via ESPN+ and Sling TV.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

