Stuart Pearce Claims Jordan Henderson is the 'Bully' Among His Liverpool Teammates

By 90Min
October 15, 2018

Stuart Pearce has praised Jordan Henderson for his leadership skills, labelling the Liverpool midfielder a bully, in the nicest way possible.

The Reds' captain has really stood out in the national colours, playing a key role as the Three Lions made it to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup. Henderson has retained his place in Gareth Southgate's squad following the tournament in Russia, adding to his eleven club appearances in all competitions thus far.

Pearce insists Henderson has established himself as his country's first choice in midfield and that the former Sunderland player's ability speaks for itself.

"People were talking before the World Cup about Henderson or Eric Dier - and they weren't sure which one to pick," Pearce told Sky Sports, according to the Express.

"After the World Cup everyone knows which one is by far the best one. I think Henderson offers leadership as well. As every game goes by, he is the captain of Liverpool Football Club.

"You can see in his body language he is cajoling them and bullying people around him in a nice way. He's got a bit of both. He might not thread that little pass but he will get on the ball.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"I wouldn't say he's a total out-and-out holding midfield player but he knows positionally where to be at the right time", the former Manchester City man added.

"Henderson helps make England tick with his energy and leadership."

The Liverpool midfielder is set to sit out his nation's tough match against Spain in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday due to a suspension. That will keep him fresh for a return to Premier League action on Saturday, when the Reds travel to face Huddersfield Town.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)