Stuart Pearce Claims Jordan Henderson is the 'Bully' Among His Liverpool Teammates

Stuart Pearce has praised Jordan Henderson for his leadership skills, labelling the Liverpool midfielder a bully, in the nicest way possible.

The Reds' captain has really stood out in the national colours, playing a key role as the Three Lions made it to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup. Henderson has retained his place in Gareth Southgate's squad following the tournament in Russia, adding to his eleven club appearances in all competitions thus far.

Pearce insists Henderson has established himself as his country's first choice in midfield and that the former Sunderland player's ability speaks for itself.

Jordan Henderson now has the same number of appearances for England as Trevor Brooking.



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jordan Henderson (47)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Trevor Brooking (47)



Parity with a legend. 🦁 pic.twitter.com/CHGiwnOLa9 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 12, 2018

"People were talking before the World Cup about Henderson or Eric Dier - and they weren't sure which one to pick," Pearce told Sky Sports, according to the Express.

"After the World Cup everyone knows which one is by far the best one. I think Henderson offers leadership as well. As every game goes by, he is the captain of Liverpool Football Club.

"You can see in his body language he is cajoling them and bullying people around him in a nice way. He's got a bit of both. He might not thread that little pass but he will get on the ball.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"I wouldn't say he's a total out-and-out holding midfield player but he knows positionally where to be at the right time", the former Manchester City man added.

"Henderson helps make England tick with his energy and leadership."

The Liverpool midfielder is set to sit out his nation's tough match against Spain in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday due to a suspension. That will keep him fresh for a return to Premier League action on Saturday, when the Reds travel to face Huddersfield Town.