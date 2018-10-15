Tottenham Receive Injury Boost as Report Claims 3 Players Could Return for West Ham Clash

Tottenham trio Victor Wanyama, Christian Eriksen and Mousa Dembele could all be in line to face West Ham on Saturday afternoon.

Spurs will make the short trip to the London Stadium for their Premier League clash, with a feisty and hostile atmosphere awaiting the away side.

The Evening Standard claim that Eriksen and Dembele could make their returns from injury after missing a number of key matches prior to the international break.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

On top of that, defensive-minded Wanyama, who picked up a 'minor' injury while on international duty with Kenya, is expected to provide Mauricio Pochettino a much-needed injury boost.

It is said that after scoring from the spot, the experienced campaigner hobbled off with a hamstring injury but he is expected to be available for the Hammers game at the weekend.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Injury problems and a lack of playing time have resulted in Wanyama featuring infrequently for Spurs during this campaign, with the Kenyan somewhat thrown in at the deep end when he started against Barcelona.

The former Southampton midfielder has played five games in all competitions this season and the Kenyan is yet to complete a full 90 minutes of action.

It is highly likely that Wanyama will be given an opportunity by the end of this month, with Pochettino's side playing four matches in 11 days over three competitions.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Following the West Ham game, Spurs travel to PSV Eindhoven for a Champions League encounter, with a Premier League clash against Manchester City on October 29 before facing the Hammers again in the League Cup two days later.