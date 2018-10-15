Usain Bolt Questions Drug Testing Protocol Before Signing With Professional Soccer Team

Usain Bolt has been told he is being tested because he is an "elite athlete."

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 15, 2018

Usain Bolt questioned Australia's anti-doping authority's drug policy on Monday morning after receiving a notice before he has signed a professional soccer contract.

Bolt, who retired from track and field in 2017, was issued the drug test by Football Federation Australia. The notice requests blood and urine samples despite the fact that Bolt is not yet a "professional footballer" by his own standards.

"So guys, I've retired from track and field looking to become a footballer but look at this," Bolt said in an Instagram story on Monday while taking a video of the drug test notice. "How am I going to get a drug test today? I'm not even a professional footballer yet. Seriously."

The 32-year-old Jamaican and eight-time Olympic sprint champion has been on trial with A-League club Central Coast Mariners. He started for the first time on Friday and scored twice during the friendly.

According to regulations, Bolt is officially registered with the club, even if he is just on trial, and can therefore still be drug tested. Bolt was still unsatisfied with the protocol, however.

"So I asked the lady, 'Why am I getting drug tested when I haven't signed for a club yet?' and she said they told her I'm an elite athlete so I have to get tested. Okay then."

Bolt's trial period ended over the weekend. The Mariners must now either sign him to a permanent deal, extend his trial period or release him.

Bolt had reportedly already been offered a two-year contract from an unnamed club in Europe.

