Wales Midfielder Aaron Ramsey Pulls Out of Squad to Face Republic of Ireland Due to 'Family Reasons'

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has pulled out of Wales' squad to face the Republic of Ireland in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday, due to family reasons.

According to BBC Sport, Swansea City's Daniel James has brought in as cover for the midfield playmaker, having previously been named in the Wales Under-21s squad. Wales boss Ryan Giggs will now have a real selection dilemma on his hands, after Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale also pulled out of the squad with a tight groin.

Bournemouth youngster David Brooks is likely to start in Tuesday's match, and has been earning plaudits from fans and pundits alike after making an instant impact for Eddie Howe's side. The 21-year-old struggled for first team football at Sheffield United last season, but has flourished in the Premier League since breaking into the first team.

No further details have been given on the reasons behind Ramsey's withdrawal from the squad, and it is unknown whether he will be available to play for Arsenal in their clash against Leicester City next Monday. The 27-year-old is hotly tipped to leave the club next summer, as talks over a new contract - his current deal expires at the end of the season - have repeatedly broken down.

It is unclear where Ramsey's next destination will be, and a number of sides are believed to be mulling over a move for the technically gifted player.

The former Cardiff City man's injury prone nature means that his signing would be a real gamble for any side, but his impeccable passing technique and flair on the ball make him an alluring option for elite teams.

In other news, Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny has retired from international football with France, citing his disappointment with manager Didier Deschamps as the reason behind his decision. The 33-year-old racked up 55 caps for Les Bleus, but claimed that his manager's lack of support during his injury last season caused him to call time on his international career.