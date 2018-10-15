Wales Midfielder Aaron Ramsey Pulls Out of Squad to Face Republic of Ireland Due to 'Family Reasons'

By 90Min
October 15, 2018

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has pulled out of Wales' squad to face the Republic of Ireland in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday, due to family reasons.

According to BBC Sport, Swansea City's Daniel James has brought in as cover for the midfield playmaker, having previously been named in the Wales Under-21s squad. Wales boss Ryan Giggs will now have a real selection dilemma on his hands, after Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale also pulled out of the squad with a tight groin.

Bournemouth youngster David Brooks is likely to start in Tuesday's match, and has been earning plaudits from fans and pundits alike after making an instant impact for Eddie Howe's side. The 21-year-old struggled for first team football at Sheffield United last season, but has flourished in the Premier League since breaking into the first team. 

No further details have been given on the reasons behind Ramsey's withdrawal from the squad, and it is unknown whether he will be available to play for Arsenal in their clash against Leicester City next Monday. The 27-year-old is hotly tipped to leave the club next summer, as talks over a new contract - his current deal expires at the end of the season - have repeatedly broken down.

It is unclear where Ramsey's next destination will be, and a number of sides are believed to be mulling over a move for the technically gifted player. 

The former Cardiff City man's injury prone nature means that his signing would be a real gamble for any side, but his impeccable passing technique and flair on the ball make him an alluring option for elite teams.

In other news, Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny has retired from international football with France, citing his disappointment with manager Didier Deschamps as the reason behind his decision. The 33-year-old racked up 55 caps for Les Bleus, but claimed that his manager's lack of support during his injury last season caused him to call time on his international career.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)