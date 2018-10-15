West Ham Defender Arthur Masuaku Withdraws From DR Congo Squad With 'Very Minor' Injury

West Ham defender Arthur Masuaku has withdrawn from the DR Congo squad after picking up a minor injury.

The 24-year-old left the pitch after 82 minutes during the 2-1 loss to Zimbabwe in the African Cup of Nations qualifier and now joins Marko Arnautovic on the injury table after the Austrian returned to London following a knee injury.

Arthur Masuaku has picked up a very minor ankle injury on international duty. He's been withdrawn from the DR Congo squad for the AFCON qualifier against Zimbabwe and is on his way back to London. — Sam Inkersole (@Sam_InkersoleTM) October 15, 2018

The Congolese left back was earning his very first international cap for his country and failed to take part in the subsequent training session with Digital Congo reporting that Masuaku left the squad at around 3am before returning to the London Stadium.

Masuaku has already endured a turbulent start to his international career, having recently returned to the national set-up this month after reportedly 'sulking and asking to leave' with the likes of Jordan Ikoko and Gael Kakuta back in March.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

At the time, DR Congo’s FA explained their players had ‘deplored certain aspects of the organisation’, and were being held ‘accountable’ for their actions but water has seemingly flowed under the bridge.

The defender joined the Hammers in 2016 for £6.2m and admitted finding life tough in the Premier League. However, Masuaku has been ever present for the Hammers this term, starting seven games this campaign.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

At present, there is no further update on the nature of the injury other than "a minor ankle injury" with West Ham hoping their left back is back fit for the London derby against Tottenham Hotspur on October 20.