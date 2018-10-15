Xherdan Shaqiri Admits 'Harder Time' at Liverpool But Insists Klopp Doesn't Have to Keep Him Happy

Liverpool summer signing Xherdan Shaqiri may have played a collective total of only 102 minutes of football for his new club, but he is not getting down about his prospects as he insists he came 'fully aware' of the competition for places at Anfield.

Shaqiri has started just once for Liverpool this season and was substituted at half-time for that encounter against Southampton. However, he has impressed in his cameo appearances as Liverpool sit third in the Premier League table, unbeaten after eight games.

The former Stoke forward, who is currently on international duty with Switzerland, claims he understands manager Jurgen Klopp's squad policy and he is prepared to wait for chances.

He told Swiss newspaper Aargauer Zeitung (as quoted by the Daily Star): "You don’t have to keep me happy!

“The process has worked well for me so far. Sure, every professional wants to play. I do too, but there are still a lot of games to come.

"On top of that, you just need to look and acknowledge what has been done at Liverpool recently. A lot of people did a good job.

“That’s why everything hasn’t been turned upside down overnight. What is happening is exactly what I expected.

“I decided to move to Liverpool fully aware that I would have a harder time in a club of this standing than, for example, other clubs that tried to help me.”

27-year-old Shaqiri, who scored eight times for relegated Stoke last season, is one of several summer signings including Fabinho and Naby Keita, whose introduction to the first team has been surprisingly gradual this season.

Shaqiri has previously spoken of how he didn't hesitate once Liverpool came in for him in the summer, while labelling himself a bargain at around £13m.

"I had a few options because I was really cheap! I was maybe one of the cheapest players in this crazy market," he said back in September.

“The good thing was Liverpool came really early. They called Stoke City and for me it was clear when they came because I wanted to work with Jurgen and I knew him a long time.

"I didn’t want to hear anything else at that moment and said let’s do this.

“It was important that the coach wanted me and he called me and said, ‘I want you in my team’. It was clear to come here to progress this club to getting better and more successful."