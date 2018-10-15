Watch: Zlatan Surprises Thai Boys Soccer Team Rescued From Cave on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"

Ibrahimovic paid a surprise visit to the Thai cave boys during his appearance on The Ellen Show.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 15, 2018

Zlatan Ibrahimovic made a surprise appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to meet the members of the Thai soccer team that was rescued from a flooded cave earlier this year. 

In their first studio appearance since the incident, all 12 members of the "Wild Boars" and their coach spoke about their experience and what they did to stay hopeful throughout the 18-day ordeal. The team was trapped in a cave in Chiang Rai, Northern Thailand, on June 23 and was eventually rescued on July 10. 

Just moments after the team named Ibrahimovic their idol, the LA Galaxy star made his entrance, putting a smile on their faces and leaving them speechless.

"I thought that I was brave, but this team is braver than me," Ibrahimovic said. 

Ibrahimovic then gave away LA Galaxy merchandise and invited the team to a special training session with the rest of his teammates.

"They showed their collective team work and had patience... believing in other hands also," Ibrahimovic said. "This is probably the best team in the world."

Watch the entire surprise visit below.

Ibrahimovic and the Galaxy currently sit in seventh place in Major League Soccer's Western Conference. 

