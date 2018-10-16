Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette Slams English Fans & Claims Stadium Atmosphere Is Better in France

By 90Min
October 16, 2018

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has revealed he misses the atmosphere of games in Ligue 1 and believes France's top flight fixtures have a greater aura than Premier League matches.

France international Lacazette is currently in deadly form for the Gunners, having scored three goals in his last three league games, and the 27-year-old says games in England do not have the same atmosphere as those in his homeland.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

"I miss Ligue 1's atmosphere," Lacazette told Le Progres. "In England, the fans are more spectators than supporters. There's a better atmosphere in French stadiums."


In his most recent Premier League outing, the former Lyon striker helped silence Craven Cottage when Arsenal ran out 5-1 winners against Fulham, with Lacazette scoring twice before strike partner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang came off the bench to grab a brace as Aaron Ramsey also netted.


Lacazette was in France as part of a programme to help educate students of the Academy of Lyon to become good supporters, reiterating "the importance that the young people understand what is good to do or not to do in the stands".

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Despite his excellent recent form, Lacazette was not recalled to France's squad for the international break, with Olivier Giroud selected as Les Bleus' only specialist striker by manager Didier Deschamps.


Lacazette was placed on the standby list for the World Cup by Deschamps after scoring 17 goals in 39 appearances for the north London side last season and missed out on a winner's medal as they went on to lift the trophy.

Arsenal are currently fourth in the Premier League, two points behind the competition's top three sides, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool.

