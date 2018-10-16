Atlético Madrid Player Attracts Interest From Arsenal Despite Buy-Out Clause Confusion

By 90Min
October 16, 2018

Atlético Madrid's Thomas Partey is being linked with a move away from the Spanish capital, with Arsenal cited as potential suitors for the Ghanaian midfielder.

Partey, who signed his first professional contract with Atlético in 2011, is reportedly dissatisfied with his lack of playing time under Diego Simeone and will consider his options in the January transfer window. 

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Thus far, the midfielder has garnered interest from both Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal. However, Simeone is keen to retain Partey's services as he believes that the Ghanaian has the potential to be 'incredible', as reported by Marca.

Partey's apparent dissatisfaction at the club must have manifested recently, as the midfielder signed a new contract with Atlético in March 2018, extending his deal until 2023. 

Included in this new contract was an increased release clause of €80m, upped from the €50m clause that existed previously, according to AS.

However, there has been some confusion over the validity of this, and there is a possibility that Partey's release clause has remained at the €50m mark. PSG and Arsenal will be hoping that this is the case, as €80m on a player who does not started regularly for Atlético Madrid would represent a sizeable risk.

Despite signing Lucas Torreira in the summer, Arsenal's midfield options are sparse compared to the other sides in the top six, a concern voiced by Stan Collymore. Partey could well be the player to provide the missing strength and athleticism in the Gunners' midfield.

The Arsenal hierarchy will be keen to clarify the situation regarding Partey's release clause before entering into transfer negotiations with Atlético Madrid. The Gunners have famously had problems with release clauses in the past, most notably when they bid £40m plus £1 as they attempted to activate Luis Suarez's release clause at Liverpool. 

After a solid start to the La Liga season, third-placed Atlético Madrid face a trip to face out-of-form Villarreal on Saturday evening. With Real Madrid set to take on Barcelona on the 28th October, Simeone will be hoping his side can take advantage by accumulating maximum points over the next two games.

Arsenal, meanwhile, play Leicester City on Monday night as Unai Emery's side look to maintain their strong form in all competitions and continue their push for a top-four finish this season.

