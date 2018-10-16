Barcelona Distance Themselves From Ambassador Ronaldinho Over Support for Controversial Politician

October 16, 2018

Barcelona are electing to distance themselves from former player and current club ambassador Ronaldinho following his support for Brazilian presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro has received widespread criticism for extremist political views during his political career, the like of which have underpinned his current electoral campaign. Despite this, many Brazilians, including Ronaldinho and former teammate Rivaldo, have expressed their support for the politician who has been dubbed 'Brazil's Donald Trump'.

According to Sport, Bolsonaro's political stances are 'unacceptable' from Barca's point of view and the Catalan club have positioned themselves the controversial figure, who is currently leading the election polls in Brazil with 59 per cent of the popular vote, compared to his closest opponent's 41 per cent.

Ronaldinho, who currently acts as one of Barca's various club ambassadors, has publicly advocated Bolsonaro and called for the people of Brazil to vote for the controversial figure.

This has subsequently put the Catalan giants in a difficult situation. They are said to be unwilling to publicly position themselves against Ronaldinho, but they will making attempts to distance themselves from him following his recent comments.

Sport claim that Barca have decided to reduce Ronaldinho's presence in institutional events, sponsor events and Legends games. The 38-year-old currently has a commercial agreement with Barca which means he earns money for his participation in such events.

His situation is very similar to that of Rivaldo's, who also earns money for his participation in these institutional events. He regularly collaborates in legends matches and supporter events, so it is likely that his contribution will also be significantly decreased.

