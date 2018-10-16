Barcelona Loanee Arda Turan Facing 12-Year Prison Sentence Following Alleged Nightclub Scrap

Prosecutors in Turkey are seeking a sentence of over 12 years in prison for Barcelona-loanee Arda Turan, after he was involved in a brawl outside a nightclub.

Turan signed for Barca back in 2015 after an impressive spell with Atletico Madrid but, due to the club's ban on signing new players, he was unable to make his debut until January 2016. The 31-year-old went on to make just 55 appearances before being shipped out on loan to Turkish side Basaksehir in the summer.

According to ESPN, Turan was recently involved in an altercation with Turkish pop singer Berkay Sahin outside of a nightclub, after the midfielder allegedly made comments towards the singer's wife.





Sahin's nose was said to have been broken during the altercation and he was then visited at hospital by Turan who entered whilst brandishing a gun. A video from the hospital which appears to show a gun being thrown onto a table and another clip showing the aftermath outside the nightclub have since emerged in Turkish media.

BBC Sport has reported that the former Barcelona midfielder now faces a 12-and-a-half-year prison sentence after being charged with sexual harassment, possession of an unlicensed gun, deliberate injury and wilfully endangering public security.

Turan previously faced backlash when he announced his retirement from the Turkish national team in 2017 when he was said to have verbally and physically abused a sports journalist on a flight.

A Turkish court now needs to deliberate the charges being directed towards Turan before a trial can begin.