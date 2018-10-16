Barcelona Plotting Yet Another Liverpool Transfer Swoop as Leading Forward's Struggles Continue

Barcelona are reportedly eyeing up a deal to sign Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino next season and reunite him with his former Reds teammate Philippe Coutinho.

The Catalan giants have poached some of Liverpool's best talents in recent years, most notably with Coutinho this January and Uruguay striker Luis Suarez back in 2014.

Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda, director of 'news' outlet Ok Diario, has claimed Barcelona have now turned their attentions towards another Liverpool attacker and are looking to secure Firmino's signature at the end of this season.

When asked about Barcelona's transfer plans, Inda revealed : "It's about Firmino. I already said that Luis Suarez is seen as increasingly stubborn and they are considering doing the same operation as Coutinho."

Whilst Coutinho was signed in January after a summer move failed to materialise last year, Inda felt it was more likely that any potential move for Firmino would only take place at the end of the current campaign.

He added: "But I guess at the end of the season, not halfway through."

The Brazilian centre-forward has been at the heart of Liverpool's attacking front trio alongside Sadio Mane and Mo Salah, and was integral in the side's run to the Champions League final last season.







The Brazilian only signed a new and improved contract last April worth a reported £9m and thus tied down his future at Anfield until 2023. Speaking last year at the announcement of his new contract, Firmino said: "It was an easy decision. The club have taken me in in an incredible way and I've grown a lot here with my work with the support of the whole team.

"I am very happy here. My team-mates are fantastic and I am grateful to be able to play with them at this club. I love to play for Liverpool FC."

After returning from international duty with Brazil, Firmino and Liverpool will face Huddersfield away in Premier League action on Saturday afternoon