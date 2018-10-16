Brazil will face off against rival Argentina on Tuesday in a friendly in Saudi Arabia.

Since their respective disappointing World Cup exists, both teams have recorded friendly wins. Brazil defeated the USA 2-0 in early September before beating El Salvador, 5-0, and, most recently, Saudi Arabia, 2-0.

Argentina comes into the matchup having defeated Guatemala, 3-0, and Iraq, 4-0, to sandwich a 0-0 draw against Colombia under interim manager Lionel Scaloni. Argentina will still be without Lionel Messi, who has taken a break from international play following the team's World Cup exit.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports, beIN Sports Espanol

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.