Brazil and Argentina will compete in an international friendly on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.

Argentina is back in action Tuesday after defeating Iraq 4-0 in a friendly competition last week. Goals from Lautaro Martinez, Roberto Pereyra, German Pezzella and Franco Cervi highlighted Argentina's dominant effort.

Brazil also enters coming off a recent friendly win. Last week, the Brazilians topped Saudi Arabia 2-0, with goals from Gabriel Jesus and Alex Sandro propelling them to a solid win. Since losing at the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals this summer, Brazil has notched three straight wins, including results against the United States and El Salvador.

The two nations last met in June 2017 for a friendly, which Argentina won 1-0. Brazil leads the all-time, head-to-head series 44-25-39.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV : beIN Sports, beIN Sports Espanol

Live stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.