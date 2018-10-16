Daniel Levy Claims That the Construction of Tottenham's New Stadium Has Not Affected Transfer Policy

Tottenham's chairman Daniel Levy has insisted that the construction of the club's brand new stadium has had no affect on their recent transfer policy.

The north London outfit hit the headlines in August when they became the first Premier League club since 2003 to fail to make a single signing in the summer transfer window. This drew plenty of criticism from supporters, who felt that their club was standing still whilst their closest rivals took great strides forward with multiple new signings.

Levy, in a meeting between the club and Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust, said, as per BBC Sport: "The club had based the summer window on certain assumptions that some players might be leaving and certain targets would be available".

The chairman added that Mauricio Pochettino "didn't want to sign someone for the sake of it. He felt there were sufficient players in the squad, and that those coming back from injury would be like new signings".

Many have cited Spurs' brand new stadium as the source for the failure to invest in the squad, on account of the fact that it has cost an estimated £850m to construct. However, Levy made it clear that this was not necessarily the case.

"The stadium won't directly impact on the transfer policy. There is a certain amount earmarked for transfers and the club can only spend what is available," he said.

"Transfers were complicated with several variables so it was not possible to work out in advance how much you could spend in a given window".