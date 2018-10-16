Eddie Howe Named as 'Leading Candidate' for Tottenham Job if Mauricio Pochettino Leaves

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is being touted as a potential replacement for Mauricio Pochettino, should the Tottenham boss leave for Manchester United or Real Madrid.

Pochettino has been in charge at Tottenham since 2014 after making the switch over from Southampton, and in that time the Argentinian has garnered widespread praise for his attractive brand of football which has seen Spurs become genuine title contenders.

Ben Early/GettyImages

According to the Telegraph, both Manchester United and Real Madrid are huge admirers of Pochettino and would both be interested in bringing him to their respective setups should a vacancy arise in the future.

This would then pave the way for Howe, who it is suggested would be the leading contender to replace Pochettino at Tottenham.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Howe is currently the Premier League's longest serving manager, having taken the reins for Bournemouth for the second time in his managerial career back in 2012.

Since then, Howe has overseen the Cherries' meteoric rise to the top flight and has cemented himself as one of the brightest young managers in British football.

The 40-year-old is said to have been desperate to lead Bournemouth into a brand new stadium, which was initially scheduled to open in 2020, but the club recently announced a delay to those plans.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Bournemouth are reportedly willing to hand Howe a new improved contract, but the postponement of the new stadium has thrown his future into doubt.

He may not be willing to put his managerial career on hold whilst waiting for the club to progress, which could subsequently open the door for a move to Spurs.