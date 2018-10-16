Eddie Howe Named as 'Leading Candidate' for Tottenham Job if Mauricio Pochettino Leaves

By 90Min
October 16, 2018

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is being touted as a potential replacement for Mauricio Pochettino, should the Tottenham boss leave for Manchester United or Real Madrid.

Pochettino has been in charge at Tottenham since 2014 after making the switch over from Southampton, and in that time the Argentinian has garnered widespread praise for his attractive brand of football which has seen Spurs become genuine title contenders.

Ben Early/GettyImages

According to the Telegraph, both Manchester United and Real Madrid are huge admirers of Pochettino and would both be interested in bringing him to their respective setups should a vacancy arise in the future. 

This would then pave the way for Howe, who it is suggested would be the leading contender to replace Pochettino at Tottenham.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Howe is currently the Premier League's longest serving manager, having taken the reins for Bournemouth for the second time in his managerial career back in 2012. 

Since then, Howe has overseen the Cherries' meteoric rise to the top flight and has cemented himself as one of the brightest young managers in British football.

The 40-year-old is said to have been desperate to lead Bournemouth into a brand new stadium, which was initially scheduled to open in 2020, but the club recently announced a delay to those plans.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Bournemouth are reportedly willing to hand Howe a new improved contract, but the postponement of the new stadium has thrown his future into doubt. 

He may not be willing to put his managerial career on hold whilst waiting for the club to progress, which could subsequently open the door for a move to Spurs.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)