Ex-England Manager Sam Allardyce Compares Eric Dier to Barcelona Star Sergio Busquets

By 90Min
October 16, 2018

Ex-England boss Sam Allardyce has suggested that both Sergio Busquets and Eric Dier are at a similar level, after watching England's victory away to Spain in UEFA Nations League on Monday night.


The England and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has come under fire in recent weeks for his performances, especially after a disappointing game against Croatia last Friday. However, after a much-improved display on Monday night, Dier's display caught the eye of Allardyce who claimed that the criticism of the midfielder has been largely unjustified.


Speaking on the Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast Show on talkSport, Allardyce surprisingly compared the England star to World Cup winner Busquets.

"He's (Busquets) no better or worse than Eric Dier for me," Allardyce said.

"Busquets is a sitting midfield player that breaks it up and passes it very simply and is very intelligent. That's what he is. He's not much more than that but he gets a huge amount of praise for it, whereas Eric Dier does a similar job and gets a lot of criticism."


Whilst Allardyce acknowledged the Barcelona midfielder's success and effectiveness over the years, he also attempted to suggest there are inconsistencies in the way both players were viewed by the public. 

David Ramos/GettyImages

He said: "Busquets plays such a simple game and because he plays a simple game, he's great for the team. But we laud him as a genius, whereas our own we don't. We criticise them.

"Eric Dier was far better than Busquets last night."

England's 2-3 victory in Spain was their first away victory against La Roja since 1987 and leaves them in the hunt for topping their UEFA Nations League group. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)