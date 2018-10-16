Former Crystal Palace Striker Andy Johnson Backs Misfiring Summer Signing to Find Form

By 90Min
October 16, 2018

Former Crystal Palace striker Andy Johnson has backed Jordan Ayew to find form despite a difficult start to life at Selhurst Park. 

The 27-year-old arrived from Swansea on a season-long loan deal during the summer, but the Ghanaian international is yet to find the net in five Premier League appearances, while Palace have only scored five times in eight league games.

Despite the striker's failure to get off of the mark for the Eagles, Johnson believes Ayew has "done fantastic" since arriving at the club, and thinks the goals will flow once he gets his first. 

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Speaking via football.london, he said: "[Jordan] Ayew has just joined and I think he has done fantastic, he works hard, and I think when he gets his first goal, he might go on a goalscoring streak. It just takes something like that."

Ayew scored seven goals for Swansea last season as they were relegated to the Championship, and could now be set for an extended run as Crystal Palace's main forward, after Roy Hodgson revealed he'll be without Christian Benteke for the rest of 2018

Palace have endured a difficult start to the season, losing five of their opening eight Premier League games. However, Johnson is confident that his former club will be safe due to the experience of Hodgson. 

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

He added: "A lot of people are saying it is not fantastic, but if you look at the start from last year, they have got points on the board and it is tough. But the team is looking strong, looking solid. A typical Roy [Hodgson] team, and I think they will be fine."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)