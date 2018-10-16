Former Newcastle Owner Sir John Hall Reveals Mike Ashley's Initial Hopes for the Club

By 90Min
October 16, 2018

Former Newcastle United owner Sir John Hall has revealed the details of previous conversations he had with current chief Mike Ashley.

Since taking up the reigns with the Magpies, Ashley has become a reviled figure on Tyneside, with his cost-cutting tendencies going down poorly with the loyal Newcastle fan base. After a poor summer transfer window and a torrid start to the 2018/19 season, tensions are now at an all-time high.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Sir John, speaking at a West End Foodbank event, claimed that Ashley was initially aiming to take Newcastle into a whole new direction when he took over 11 years ago.

“He had the intentions of taking the club forward. That’s what he told me, anyway,” Sir John said, as per the Chronicle.


"He told me he wanted to use the club to help grow his business in East Asia, which I thought would benefit everyone because it would mean Newcastle United would gain a wider fanbase, and grow too.

“But things went wrong – he received some back advice which led him to make poor decisions – and he’s never been able to wrestle that back. I’m sad it hasn’t happened how he thought it might."


There have been plenty of rumours circulating that suggest Ashley is willing to sell Newcastle, but as of yet no deal has materialised. However, Sir John insisted that Ashley is happy to sell the club for the right price.

"I think he is serious in his intention to sell, but there aren't many people with the sort of money to buy it off him. There certainly isn't in the North East, anyway.

“When it comes to Newcastle, you will need to spend £300m or £400m to buy the club, and then another £500m over five years to really make the club competitive if you want to change Newcastle’s fortunes.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)