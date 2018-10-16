How to Watch France vs. Germany: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch France vs. Germany in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday, Oct. 16.

By Kaelen Jones
October 16, 2018

France hosts Germany in an UEFA Nations League group stage matchup on Tuesday, Oct. 16. Kickoff from Stade de France is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. ET.

The game in Paris is a rematch of the competition-opening scoreless draw between the two sides in September. France leads the all-time series 13-7-10.

France, the reigning FIFA World Cup champions, is coming off a draw in a friendly vs. Iceland. Despite trailing by two goals in the final 10 minutes of regulation, the French salvaged a 2-2 draw thanks to striker Kylian Mbappe's last-minute heroics. Mbappe forced an own goal in the 85th minute and scored in the 90th on a penalty.

Germany is seeking its first win of the competition and needs at least a draw to have any shot at qualifying for the Nations League semifinals as a group winner. Over the weekend, the Germans lost 3-0 to the Netherlands, and they currently sit in last place of League A's Group 1 with just a single point from its two games. 

Here's how you can watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: Univision Deportes, UniMas

Live stream: Univision NowUnivision DeportesESPN+You can also watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

