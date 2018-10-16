Fulham Ace Ryan Sessegnon Reveals Steps He's Taking to Deal With Premier League's Physical Demands

Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon has revealed he's been spending more time in the gym to become stronger in order to cope with the physicality of the Premier League.

After starring for the Cottagers in the Championship last season, scoring 16 goals and providing eight assists, the 18-year-old hasn't been able to replicate his form in the top flight, registering a solitary assist in eight league games.

Sessegnon, who was recently nominated for the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year, admits that he's been doing extra work off the field as he looks to adapt to the rigours of the Premier League.

"It's been a bit harder than I thought it would be actually in some parts in terms of the quality of opposition and the players," said Sessegnon, as quoted by the Mail.

"There are world class players week in, week out but it's a new challenge that I'm learning all the team. I've got in the gym a few times this season to get bigger and stronger to face better and bigger players."

Fulham in general have struggled upon their return to the Premier League, picking up just five points from their opening eight games to leave them 17th in the table.

Despite their difficult start to the campaign, Sessegnon believes the work he's doing off the field is paying dividends, as he looks to make an impact for Fulham this season.

He added: "Physically in terms of endurance I think I could deal with it. But there is a physicality where I had to become a bit bigger to face bigger players.

"I feel bigger, I feel faster and I feel stronger and I think you can see that in some of the games where my speed has got me out of a bit of trouble."