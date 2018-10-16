Fulham Ace Ryan Sessegnon Reveals Steps He's Taking to Deal With Premier League's Physical Demands

By 90Min
October 16, 2018

Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon has revealed he's been spending more time in the gym to become stronger in order to cope with the physicality of the Premier League.

After starring for the Cottagers in the Championship last season, scoring 16 goals and providing eight assists, the 18-year-old hasn't been able to replicate his form in the top flight, registering a solitary assist in eight league games.

Sessegnon, who was recently nominated for the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year, admits that he's been doing extra work off the field as he looks to adapt to the rigours of the Premier League.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

"It's been a bit harder than I thought it would be actually in some parts in terms of the quality of opposition and the players," said Sessegnon, as quoted by the Mail

"There are world class players week in, week out but it's a new challenge that I'm learning all the team. I've got in the gym a few times this season to get bigger and stronger to face better and bigger players."

Fulham in general have struggled upon their return to the Premier League, picking up just five points from their opening eight games to leave them 17th in the table. 

Despite their difficult start to the campaign, Sessegnon believes the work he's doing off the field is paying dividends, as he looks to make an impact for Fulham this season. 

He added: "Physically in terms of endurance I think I could deal with it. But there is a physicality where I had to become a bit bigger to face bigger players.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

"I feel bigger, I feel faster and I feel stronger and I think you can see that in some of the games where my speed has got me out of a bit of trouble."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)