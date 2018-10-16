Germany & Bayern Munich Keeper Manuel Neuer Brushes Off His Critics Following Tough Start to Season

October 16, 2018

Bayern Munich and Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has hit back at his critics after enduring a disappointing start to the season for club and country. 

In September 2017, Bayern Munich's captain suffered an injury setback as he fractured his foot, leaving him sidelined until April after several delays in his recovery. 

Having only completed three Bundesliga matches and one Champions League fixture, Neuer was thrusted into Germany's starting lineup for the World Cup. The 2014 World Cup winners subsequently crashed out of the tournament at the group stage and Neuer's disappointing performances were criticised, with particular emphasis on his costly mistake against South Korea which led directly to a goal. 

However, despite receiving further criticism for his performance in Germany's 3-0 loss to the Netherlands on Saturday, Neuer has expressed his satisfaction with how he's been playing.

Speaking to Kicker, Neuer said: "I’m totally fit and have no problems. I feel good, also with respect to my foot. 

'I’m in good form. Except for the situation with the 0-1, I was happy with my game, but recently it’s just been that I haven’t had a situation where I can shine.'


One of the Bayern Munich goalkeeper's recent critics was German legend Lothar Matthäus, who said this to TZ: "Manuel Neuer does not currently have the form and confidence he had before his serious injury."

Such is Neuer's worrying form, there have been calls by the German supporters and media for Barcelona goalkeeper, Marc-André Ter Stegen, to start against France on Tuesday evening.

However, Germany manager Joachim Löw has since responded to these requests. "We want to be dynamic in our attack against France so there'll be some changes but that won't be the case with Manuel Neuer. He will be our man in goal tomorrow", Löw said to the Daily Mail

All eyes will be on Neuer as Germany take on World Cup winners France in group A1 of the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday evening. Löw will be hoping his side can respond well to their 3-0 loss against the Netherlands and put in a more accomplished performance, as has become expected from Die Mannschaft

