Huddersfield Star Happy With Move Despite Not Playing Regularly Under David Wagner

By 90Min
October 16, 2018

Huddersfield Town forward Isaac Mbenza has admitted that knew it would be a risk to leave French side Montpellier for the Premier League this year, but suggested that it's something he would do again if he could go back in time, in spite of the way things have worked out so far.

The Belgian Under-21 joined the Terriers on loan this summer but has only made one start in all competitions since the beginning of the campaign. However, he's working hard to prepare for when Town boss David Wagner is ready to have him play a more prominent role in the side.

Ben Early/GettyImages

Having spoken to Belgian publication La Nouvelle Gazette, the player revealed that the Huddersfield manager is happy with what he's seen from him so far, also insisting that he isn't worried about his playing time as he was well aware it would take a spell before he would be given a shot at proving himself in competitive matches.

“I think that in football, you need to know how to take risks," he said. "If you’re always in your comfort zone, you don’t progress. I could have stayed at Montpellier. I was guaranteed to play every week over there. I even could have renewed my contract.

“It was easy, I knew the country, the language, the team, but I got this chance to go up a level and I couldn’t let it slip away. It’s true I’m not playing a lot at the moment, but I’m in the best league in the world. It was a risk, I knew it, but I’ll only take stock at the end of the season, not before."

John Early/GettyImages

It's still early days for the 22-year-old attacker, and he can expect to get a good share of minutes as the season progresses. And, taking into account that there's a clause in his loan deal to make his stay a permanent one, he would do well to grab his chance with both hands.

