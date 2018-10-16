Huddersfield Star Jorgensen Hints at Desire to Join 'Larger' Premier League Club

By 90Min
October 16, 2018

Huddersfield Town defender Mathias Jorgensen has suggested his intention to move to a bigger club in the not-too-distant future.

The 28-year-old Denmark international, known as Zanka, joined Town for £3.5m from FC Copenhagen last year and his contract is set to expire in 2020. However, it doesn't seem like he plans on staying put much longer and has voiced his ambitions to make the step up to a bigger club.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Next summer should be a big one for the player, who may have to decide whether he should leave the club for a fee or wait until his contract runs down the following year and depart as a free agent.

Speaking to Danish publication Fyens during the international break, the player noted that there are discussions to be had with Huddersfield although he's dreaming of playing for a bigger English club.

“Larger Premier League clubs are of course a goal. I will reach as high a level as possible," he said. "This summer I have a year left of my contract and then we have to talk some things through.


“It’s something both the club and I are conscious of. But there is a lot of time before the summer, so a lot of things can happen.”

According to the source, the player won't be looking to move to just any club as he has no plans to warm a bench and would want to sign for a club who would consider him an important piece in their set-up.

His statement, though, could be construed simply as an attempt to get a better deal from the Terriers.

