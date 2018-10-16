Injured Leicester Duo Matty James & Demarai Gray Making Progress Ahead of Premier League Return

By 90Min
October 16, 2018

Leicester City pair Matty James and Demarai Gray are making progress with injury rehabilitation and may be back on the pitch sooner than expected, according to a report.

James has not played a part for the Foxes this season after suffering complications from undergoing several surgeries on his Achilles. However, he has made a significant improvement over the last few weeks and could be back on training pitch soon according to the Leicester Mercury.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

Gray was stretchered off during the Foxes Carabao Cup win over Wolves three weeks ago with an ankle injury. Initial fears were that the injury was far more severe and that the winger would face three to six weeks on the side line. 

Fortunately for the Foxes, Claude Puel confirmed Gray has responded well to treatment and that would be running during training over the international break.

Puel will be keen to see the pair back to full fitness soon with Gray being one of Leicester’s prime attacking threats and James, an invaluable utility man. However, Leicester’s Clash against Arsenal on Monday evening may come too soon for the pair.  


The Foxes will be missing a key man in captain Wes Morgan too, who is missing after picking up a two-game suspension for his second red card of the season. Pule will be hope that Harry Maguire and Ben Chilwell we be fully match fit after starring for England over the international break to bolster the squad for the clash.

