International Roundup: France Topple Germany as Brazil Steal Late Win Over Argentina

By 90Min
October 16, 2018

The international break is nearly over, folks. So we can all look forward to putting the feet up and soaking in some league football over the coming weekend - although it's usually way too tense to relax in such a manner.

Before we get there, however, there's still a few international matches to take into account and 90min is at your service - as always - with a nifty roundup of Tuesday's matches.

So here goes.

UEFA Nations League

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

So France and Germany, winners of the last two World Cups, squared off in the UEFA Nations League Group A1. 

Les Bleus snatched a 2-1 comeback win following Toni Kroos' 14th-minute penalty as Antoine Griezmann scored a brace - his second from the penalty spot as well - to hand his country the win.

For more on that game head on over to our full match report.

Meanwhile, Harry Wilson bagged the win for Wales against the Republic of Ireland in Group B4, with a left-footed free kick in a match that ended 0-1 in Dublin at the Aviva Stadium.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Ukraine beat Czech Republic 1-0 in Group B1, while tiny Gibraltar (Group D4) grabbed their second ever competitive win (and first on home soil) with a 2-1 victory over Liechtenstein.

Friendlies


Argentina lost to Brazil at the death in the showpiece spectacle over in Saudi Arabia, with Miranda turning in Neymar's corner kick in the fourth minute of stoppage time to steal a marginal victory for the Selecao in a friendly. 

Neymar and co were sheepishly greeted with an oversized trophy and confetti at the end of the encounter between the two old rivals in Jeddah.

Elsewhere, Belgium and Netherlands played out to a 1-1 draw. Dries Mertens opened the scoring in the fifth minute with a rocket of a shot in the box, before Arnaut Groeneveld answered 22 minutes later following a through ball from ex-Manchester United man Memphis Depay.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Having lost to South Korea 2-1 on Friday, Uruguay found themselves on the losing end yet again, this time to Japan, with Takumi Minamino scoring a brace and Yuya Osako and ace Ritsu Doan adding on the rest in a 4-3 thriller.


Edinson Cavani was on target for the South American side, scoring in the 57th minute, while Gaston Pereiro and Jonathan Rodriguez also found the back of the net.    

       

                      Full Results Table


      Nation Score       Nation
France 2 - 1 Germany
Gibraltar 2 - 1 Liechtenstein
Latvia 0 - 3 Georgia
Norway 1 - 0 Bulgaria
Rep. of Ireland 0 - 1 Wales
Slovenia 1 - 1 Cyprus
Ukraine 1 - 0  Czech Republic
Kazakhstan 4 - 0 Andorra
Armenia 4 - 0 Macedonia
Argentina 1 - 1 Brazil
Belgium 1 - 1 Netherlands
Denmark 2 - 0 Austria
Sweden 1 - 1 Slovakia
Japan 4 - 3 Uruguay
South Korea 2 - 2 Panama

More Soccer

