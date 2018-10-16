'It Was a Risk': Diogo Jota Admits That He Took a Huge Gamble By Joining Wolves Last Season

Wolves winger Diogo Jota has admitted that he took a big risk when joining Nuno Espirito Santo's side last season.

Jota played his part in Wolves' superb Championship winning season, ending as his side's top league scorer with 17 goals. He was initially brought in on loan from Porto at the start of the campaign, but his impressive performances led to that deal becoming permanent in January.

The 21-year-old has confessed that, alongside compatriot Ruben Neves, he was taking a huge gamble by joining a side that were outside of the Premier League.

“In Portugal many people didn’t understand our move,” Jota said, quoted by the Birmingham Mail.





“Not just me but Neves as well, but we are here now and the people that said things now understand.

“Of course it was a risk because it wasn’t a shortcut to reach the Premier League, but in the end it was a good move.





“My family were always supporting me and they understand my position. They were always supportive and that is what I care about.”

With Santo at the helm and a Portuguese core running right through the team, Jota went on to discuss how easy it was for him to adapt to life at Wolves with so many of his countrymen around him.

“Being in a different city, especially with the weather, it was a big difference between here and Porto, where I used to live,” he said.

“But in the end, we have many Portuguese here and we are always together when we can be, and that helps us to be a family.

“I started to learn English when I was 10 years old" he added. "I don’t know a lot of words, but I can express myself and be understanding with each other here day-to-day.”