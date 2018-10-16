Jamie Redknapp Showers Praise on Spurs Star Harry Winks for 'Showing No Respect' to Spain

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp has showered praised on Tottenham's Harry Winks for showing 'no respect' during his performance in England's Nations League victory over Spain on Monday.

Winks' disciplined performance in the middle of the park for the Three Lions - his first international cap since October last year - ensured he was a key cog in the machine for Gareth Southgate's side in Seville.

The 22-year-old was both aggressive and incisive from midfield, and it impressed the former Liverpool and Tottenham man.

Massive result against a very good team! Boys were excellent!! Come on England 🦁🦁🦁#threelions pic.twitter.com/TLVdoJgI1q — Harry Winks (@HarryWinks) October 15, 2018

“I think about the two midfield players, Harry Winks and Ross Barkley, and they haven’t had many minutes in the Premier League," Redknapp said during Sky Sports' live coverage.

“I couldn’t wait to see how they’d do tonight and they were both brilliant. They were different class the way they held the ball up, the way they passed it.

“Harry Winks was even even involved in some altercations with the Spanish players. He didn’t care, he showed no respect for them and that’s what you’ve got to do.”

Winks has had limited game time for Spurs this season as he continues to work his way back to full fitness following a lengthy stint on the sidelines with an ankle injury, but he has looked to be getting back to his best in the games he has featured in for both club and country this season.

After making two consecutive starts for Tottenham prior to the international break, Winks will hope to pick up from where he left off domestically when Mauricio Pochettino's side meet West Ham on Saturday afternoon.