Juventus Planning on Using Mino Raiola Links to Gain Upper Hand in Chase for Matthijs de Ligt

Juventus have targeted a move for Ajax central defender Matthijs de Ligt, and could be given a boost due to the relationship they have with his agent, Mino Raiola.

At the tender age of 19, De Ligt is seen by many as one of the top prospects in world football. He has recently been named captain by Ajax despite his age, as well as already earning ten caps for the Netherlands, the latest coming off the back of a polished display in their recent 3-0 win against Germany.

As a result, a host of clubs around Europe are vying for his signature, including Barcelona and Tottenham, with Italian media outlet Tuttosport reporting that Juventus are now also among the sides interested in De Ligt. Ajax are reportedly holding out for €50m should any side wish to sign him.

While there is plenty of competition for De Ligt, the reigning Serie A champions could have an advantage because of their positive relationship with super-agent Raiola, who represents the centre back and would likely help facilitate any move that benefits all parties.

Juventus have one of the best central defensive partnerships in Europe with Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini, although at 31 and 34 respectively, the Turin club have are keen on finding eventual successors for the pair,.

De Ligt certainly fits the bill both in age and ability, having impressed during his 76 appearances for Ajax, while Juventus also have Daniele Rugani at the club who is only 24-year-old, although his future remains unclear amid rumoured interest from Chelsea.