Kenedy 'Delighted' to Re-Sign for Newcastle & Says Playing for the Magpies Is an 'Honour'

Brazilian winger Kenedy has insisted he "was always keen" to return to Newcastle United after his loan spell with the club last season, so when the Magpies came knocking for a second time, there was little hesitation.

Kenedy, on-loan from parent club Chelsea, has said that he would ideally like to secure another chance at the Blues, where he has played just 15 times.

Despite his desire to return to Stamford Bridge, Kenedy is determined to make the most of his second spell on Tyneside, as he looks to build on his two goals and two assists in 13 appearances last season.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The Brazilian hasn't quite hit the heights expected of him thus far, yet after netting the opening goal against Manchester United at Old Trafford earlier this month, he has shown that he is capable of being the Magpies' leading creative spark.

The Chronicle Live reported that Kenedy drew interest from European giants Bayern Munich and ignited interest from fellow Premier League competitors Arsenal and Liverpool in the summer, yet, the winger insists he informed his agent that he wanted to return to Newcastle United as soon as a deal with Chelsea was agreed.

"I was always very keen to come back. The first loan spell worked out very well for both Newcastle and myself, so when I heard they were interested in bringing me back this season, I was delighted," Kenedy revealed to November's edition of Four Four Two (via the Chronicle).

Newcastle managed six shots on target in the first half against Man Utd:



• Muto (2)

• Perez

• Shelvey

• Diamé

• Kenedy



The most any visiting team has managed at Old Trafford in the Premier League since the start of last season. 😳 pic.twitter.com/zchpKO6ltL — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 6, 2018

"I didn't play too much at Chelsea, so getting more minutes here can only be good for me career. I'm extremely grateful to Rafa Benitez for giving me the opportunity to be here for a second season."





The Brazilian continued: "I believe it's been great for my development as a player. It was a very smooth negotiation [to bring me back] as far as I'm aware.





"As soon as I learned about Newcastle's interest, I immediately gave the green light to my agent, and he took care of everything - I could just relax and enjoy my summer holiday."

Kenedy's current deal keeps him at Tyneside until the end of the current campaign, and has admitted that he is unsure of what will happen once the season is over, given that he will only have one year left on his Chelsea contract.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"As for the future, I have a contract at Chelsea, and it would be nice to get another opportunity there. But, for now, I prefer to enjoy the moment. I'm happy at Newcastle and can only promise to give my best here. Then we'll see what happens.