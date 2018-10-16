Liverpool Fans React to Reports of Everton Move for Out of Favour Forward Divock Origi

Liverpool's Divock Origi has found himself on the periphery of Jurgen Klopp's plans this season having failed to secure a move over the summer, and now rivals Everton are hoping to prise the Belgium international to the other half of Merseyside.

Reports from earlier this week linked the Toffees with a shuffle in their forward ranks as they look to offload Cenk Tosun and replace him with Origi - who has failed to be named in any of the Reds' matchday squads this season.





And the news has left the Liverpool faithful slightly bemused on Twitter.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The report, originating from Turkey, would see Everton sanction a loan deal for Tosun to return to Besiktas in January so they could free up space for Liverpool's Origi.





The rumour is bizarre in nature considering Tosun remains a focal point of Marco Silva's attack having featured in every Premier League game this season, whereas the Reds' Belgium international has failed to prove he can consistently make an impact in the English top flight.





Although Origi is considered to be surplus to requirements at Anfield, fans remain resistant to the idea of seeing one of their players switching allegiances to their cross town rivals..

I want him to play and restart his career, but at everton... wow no — lfc_allan (@allan_liverpool) October 14, 2018





Nope



Haven’t they already ruined his career enough ? — Rob (@RN1LFC) October 15, 2018





He wouldnt dare lmao, he has a song for scoring against them ffs — Steve (@GenuineGini_) October 14, 2018

Others could not contain their amusement...