Liverpool Fans React to Reports of Everton Move for Out of Favour Forward Divock Origi

By 90Min
October 16, 2018

Liverpool's Divock Origi has found himself on the periphery of Jurgen Klopp's plans this season having failed to secure a move over the summer, and now rivals Everton are hoping to prise the Belgium international to the other half of Merseyside. 

Reports from earlier this week linked the Toffees with a shuffle in their forward ranks as they look to offload Cenk Tosun and replace him with Origi - who has failed to be named in any of the Reds' matchday squads this season. 


And the news has left the Liverpool faithful slightly bemused on Twitter. 

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The report, originating from Turkey, would see Everton sanction a loan deal for Tosun to return to Besiktas in January so they could free up space for Liverpool's Origi. 


The rumour is bizarre in nature considering Tosun remains a focal point of Marco Silva's attack having featured in every Premier League game this season, whereas the Reds' Belgium international has failed to prove he can consistently make an impact in the English top flight. 


Although Origi is considered to be surplus to requirements at Anfield, fans remain resistant to the idea of seeing one of their players switching allegiances to their cross town rivals..



Others could not contain their amusement... 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)