Liverpool's Naby Keita Suffers Thigh Injury on Guinea Duty

Liverpool has been dealt with another dose of injury news from the international break.

By 90Min
October 16, 2018

Liverpool have been left sweating on the fitness of midfielder Naby Keita after the player's was forced out of Guinea's Africa Cup of Nations qualification match against Rwanda on Tuesday.

The player joined the Reds from RB Leipzig over the summer and has shown shades of the quality that Liverpool forked out so heavily for, but, so far, he has not established himself as a regular starter.

According to reports including via the MirrorKeita suffered an apparent thigh injury during the first half of the clash and was pictured being taken off the pitch on his teammate's back as there was no stretcher available.

With Premier League action set to resume this weekend, it could be worrying for Liverpool, who have had a growing injury list since the beginning of the international break.

Virgil van Dijk has returned from the Holland camp carrying two broken ribs, while Sadio Mane reportedly suffered a broken thumb on international duty with Senegal. Mohamed Salah was another to be substituted on international duty, while playing for Egypt last week.

Van Dijk's injury is not new however, with Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman revealing that the former Southampton center back has been playing with his problem for some time.

"Virgil has been playing with two broken ribs for weeks and has been constantly injecting to play at Liverpool in recent weeks," he said.

"He insisted on being present against Germany. That's great, because you want internationals who want to be here at the expense of everything.

"The club would have preferred him there. But he said that he wanted to play against Germany. If you get something, you also have to give something back."

There are fears Mane could miss the Reds' match against Huddersfield Town on Saturday but it is understood that Salah was taken off during Egypt's win over Swaziland merely as a precaution.

