Liverpool Midfielder Set to Return for Huddersfield Clash After 'Miracle' Recovery From Injury

By 90Min
October 16, 2018

James Milner could be back in action for Liverpool as soon as this weekend, having recovered faster than expected from a hamstring injury. 

Milner was expected to be out until November after suffering the muscle injury against Manchester City before the international break, with reports last week claiming that he was a doubt to face Arsenal on 3rd November. Yet the Mirror report that a 'lightning' recovery means that the veteran midfielder could line up against Huddersfield on Saturday. 

Thursday will be a key day for multiple members of the Reds' squad, with both Milner and Mohamed Salah aiming to get back into full training two days before the Huddersfield match in order to convince Jurgen Klopp of their fitness. 

Salah was injured in Egypt's game against eSwatini (formerly Swaziland), limping off late in the match with a groin issue, having scored directly from a corner earlier in the match.

Meanwhile, Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman has insisted that Virgil van Dijk will be fit for the match despite the niggling rib injury which led to him playing against Germany with painkillers on Saturday. 

“He’s back in Liverpool but he is ready to play for next week,” Koeman said. “He’s taken a rest. He spoke to the manager. The medical staff of the Dutch national team spoke to the medical staff of Liverpool and made the decision that he was playing only the Germany game and then after back to Liverpool. He is ready to play next weekend.”

Liverpool sit third in the Premier League ahead of the competition's return this weekend, behind both Manchester City and Chelsea on goal difference. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)