Liverpool Midfielder Set to Return for Huddersfield Clash After 'Miracle' Recovery From Injury

James Milner could be back in action for Liverpool as soon as this weekend, having recovered faster than expected from a hamstring injury.

Milner was expected to be out until November after suffering the muscle injury against Manchester City before the international break, with reports last week claiming that he was a doubt to face Arsenal on 3rd November. Yet the Mirror report that a 'lightning' recovery means that the veteran midfielder could line up against Huddersfield on Saturday.

Thanks for all the messages. Hopefully I won’t be out for too long #YNWA pic.twitter.com/sFSucSdXca — James Milner (@JamesMilner) October 8, 2018

Thursday will be a key day for multiple members of the Reds' squad, with both Milner and Mohamed Salah aiming to get back into full training two days before the Huddersfield match in order to convince Jurgen Klopp of their fitness.

Salah was injured in Egypt's game against eSwatini (formerly Swaziland), limping off late in the match with a groin issue, having scored directly from a corner earlier in the match.

Meanwhile, Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman has insisted that Virgil van Dijk will be fit for the match despite the niggling rib injury which led to him playing against Germany with painkillers on Saturday.

“He’s back in Liverpool but he is ready to play for next week,” Koeman said. “He’s taken a rest. He spoke to the manager. The medical staff of the Dutch national team spoke to the medical staff of Liverpool and made the decision that he was playing only the Germany game and then after back to Liverpool. He is ready to play next weekend.”

Liverpool sit third in the Premier League ahead of the competition's return this weekend, behind both Manchester City and Chelsea on goal difference.