Maltese Champions Valletta FC Named as Mystery Club Offering Usain Bolt a 2-Year Contract

By 90Min
October 16, 2018

Valletta FC of Malta have been confirmed as the mystery top flight European club with Champions League ambitions offering a two-year contract to retired Jamaican sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt.

Determined to make it as a professional footballer after quitting athletics, Bolt has recently been on an indefinite trial period with Australian side Central Coast Mariners and hit the headlines this month when he scored twice in a friendly win over Macarthur South West United.

Matt King/GettyImages

While it appeared that Central Coast were still mulling over a full-time contract for Bolt, that performance also prompted an offer from an un-named club in southern Europe.

A story from the Australian Daily Telegraph spoke of a two-year 'no strings attached' deal that did not require a further trial period.

The report stopped short of disclosing the identity of the team in question, although several clues such as new investors, Champions League ambitions, top flight front runners and upcoming cup final significantly narrowed down those it could be.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

AC Milan were one such club to tick all the boxes and the arrival of Bolt, despite lacking enough quality to make a difference on the pitch, could have been a major marketing and commercial boost for the Rossoneri as they look to return to the elite of global football.

However, in reality, Valletta FC have come forward to claim credit for the offer, with chief executive Ghasston Slimen informing ESPN that they hope to sign Bolt and have him on board for the upcoming Maltese Super Cup against Balzan on 13th December.

"A champion is always welcome and at Valletta FC we believe nothing is impossible," Slimen said.

Maltese champions in five of the last eight seasons, Valletta were taken over by the Sanban Group of the UAE last month and have never progressed beyond the Champions League qualifying. Earlier this season they were knocked out of the first round by Albanian side Kukesi.

The aim for the new investors is to reach the Champions League proper.

Despite having a predominantly Maltese squad, Bolt certainly wouldn't be a lone foreigner as Valletta already have players from Argentina, Italy, Romania, Montenegro, Oman and the Dominican Republic in their ranks.

PETER PARKS/GettyImages

The number 95 shirt, which Bolt has favoured so far in his fledgling football career as it pays homage to his 100m world record of 9.58 seconds, is available to wear.

