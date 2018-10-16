Man Utd and Spurs' Interest in Nathan Ake Could Depend on Chelsea 'Approval' After £40m Agreement

By 90Min
October 16, 2018

Tottenham and Manchester United will have to wait to see whether they have a chance to sign Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake, with Chelsea holding the key to the youngster's future. 

Ake came out this week to deny reports that he has agreed a deal to move to Tottenham in January, and the Telegraph report that any deal for the versatile Dutch defender could rely on Chelsea's tacit approval.

The newspaper reports that the Blues negotiated a 'gentleman's agreement' with Bournemouth which would allow them to re-sign Ake for around £40m, having sold him to the Cherries for £20m in the summer of 2017. 

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is likely to regenerate his defensive line to an extent over the next year, with Gary Cahill and Andreas Christensen both in danger of being forced out the door, while David Luiz's contract expires in the coming summer. 

With the transfer market forcing values up and up, the opportunity to secure the future of a promising defender for a fixed fee may be too tempting for the Blues to refuse – although any transfer would need Ake to choose west London as his preferred destination.

Tottenham and United are both facing defensive changes of their own, with Spurs likely to lose Toby Alderweireld this summer and United struggling to find a reliable centre-back partnership. 

"At the moment," Ake remarked while on international duty, "I play everything at Bournemouth and that goes well, so I focus on that. If I’ve already signed in London? No, certainly not. This does not say much about my status yet, they are rumours that come on the internet and as long as I do not hear anything myself, I will not go into that."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)