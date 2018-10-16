Man Utd Boss Jose Mourinho Slapped With FA Charge Over Alleged Abusive Language After Newcastle Win

By 90Min
October 16, 2018

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been charged by the Football Association for the alleged use of abusive language following his team's 3-2 comeback Premier League win over Newcastle at Old Trafford earlier this month.

Mourinho was seen on camera uttering what has been claimed was a foul-mouthed sentence in his native Portuguese as he walked towards the tunnel after the final whistle.

The incident will now be formally reviewed and Mourinho faces potential sanctions.

An FA statement reads: "Jose Mourinho has been charged following Manchester United's game against Newcastle United on 6 October 2018.

"It is alleged that his language at the end of the fixture, as captured by the broadcast footage, was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper."

The United boss will now have until 6pm on Friday 19th October to respond to the charge.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Mourinho has been under growing pressure all season and reports on the morning of the Newcastle game claimed he was about to be sacked regardless of the result that day.

Having witnessed his team emerge victorious after being 2-0 down at half-time, it is alleged that Mourinho said something that translates to 'f*** off, sons of a b****'.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)