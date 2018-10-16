Man Utd Boss Jose Mourinho Slapped With FA Charge Over Alleged Abusive Language After Newcastle Win

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been charged by the Football Association for the alleged use of abusive language following his team's 3-2 comeback Premier League win over Newcastle at Old Trafford earlier this month.

Mourinho was seen on camera uttering what has been claimed was a foul-mouthed sentence in his native Portuguese as he walked towards the tunnel after the final whistle.

BREAKING: José Mourinho has been charged following Manchester United’s game against Newcastle United on 6 October 2018. pic.twitter.com/r6rQosYa2w — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 16, 2018

The incident will now be formally reviewed and Mourinho faces potential sanctions.

An FA statement reads: "Jose Mourinho has been charged following Manchester United's game against Newcastle United on 6 October 2018.

"It is alleged that his language at the end of the fixture, as captured by the broadcast footage, was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper."

The United boss will now have until 6pm on Friday 19th October to respond to the charge.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Mourinho has been under growing pressure all season and reports on the morning of the Newcastle game claimed he was about to be sacked regardless of the result that day.

Having witnessed his team emerge victorious after being 2-0 down at half-time, it is alleged that Mourinho said something that translates to 'f*** off, sons of a b****'.