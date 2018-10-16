Man Utd Tipped to Send Scott McTominay on Loan in January to 'Toughen Up' Youngster

By 90Min
October 16, 2018

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has been tipped to potentially leave the club on loan when the transfer window opens in January, with gossip circling that he could temporarily join Aston Villa or Leeds in the Championship to help him 'toughen up'.

Although well-liked by manager Jose Mourinho, McTominay has had a difficult start to the season and a report from the The Sun suggests that United are 'open to the idea' of him heading elsewhere for the second half of the season to gain experience.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

A source told the tabloid newspaper: "Scott is wanted by a number of clubs and there are offers on the table already. The club are not totally against the idea of him going. There was a lot of interest in him in the summer.

"Jose is a big fan of his despite what might be perceived with his comments about his confidence being knocked. He still have a future here but the thought is more football could help toughen him up and get him away from the spotlight."

Leeds and Aston Villa are said to have shown interest in him during the summer.

George Wood/GettyImages

Despite the historic rivalry between United and Leeds, the clubs have been known to conduct business over the years. United famously bought Eric Cantona and Rio Ferdinand in 1992 and 2002 respectively, while Cameron Borthwick-Jackson was loaned to Leeds last season.

United have sent both Sam Johnstone and Axel Tuanzebe on loan to Villa in recent seasons, although it remains to be seen whether the west Midlands club would retain their rumoured interest in McTominay following the sacking of manager and ex-United captain Steve Bruce.

McTominay, who started out as a forward in his youth career before dropping into midfield, was thrust into an unnatural centre-back position when United came from behind to beat Newcastle 3-2 at Old Trafford in their last Premier League game.

The 21-year-old Scotland international has played 29 first team games for United to date, since being handed his senior debut by Mourinho against Arsenal in May 2017.

