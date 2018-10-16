How to Watch Mexico vs. Chile: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch the Mexico vs. Chile friendly on Tuesday, Oct. 16.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 16, 2018

Mexico will host Chile in a friendly at Estadio Corregidora in Queretaro on Tuesday.

Chile is coming off a 3–0 loss to Peru on Friday. Pedro Aquino had two goals to help lead Peru to victory.

Mexico beat Costa Rica 3–2 in a friendly Thursday. Down 2–1 at halftime, Mexico came back through the help of Raul Jimenez, Jesus Corona and Henry Martin. Tuca Ferretti is still in charge of El Tri on an interim basis as old manager Juan Carlos Osorio decided to move on to manage Paraguay.

Though many of the key characters have changed, the game is a rematch of a 2016 Copa America Centenario quarterfinal, which Chile famously won 7-0.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV: Unimas

Live Stream: You can watch the match live fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

