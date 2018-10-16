Mexico will host Chile in a friendly at Estadio Corregidora in Queretaro on Tuesday.

Chile is coming off a 3–0 loss to Peru on Friday. Pedro Aquino had two goals to help lead Peru to victory.

Mexico beat Costa Rica 3–2 in a friendly Thursday. Down 2–1 at halftime, Mexico came back through the help of Raul Jimenez, Jesus Corona and Henry Martin. Tuca Ferretti is still in charge of El Tri on an interim basis as old manager Juan Carlos Osorio decided to move on to manage Paraguay.

Though many of the key characters have changed, the game is a rematch of a 2016 Copa America Centenario quarterfinal, which Chile famously won 7-0.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV: Unimas

​Live Stream: You can watch the match live fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

